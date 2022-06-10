Higher education: What it takes to be a cannabis sommelier

- Now Playing
Higher education: What it takes to be a cannabis sommelier04:26
- UP NEXT
4-day work week is being put to the test in world's biggest trial01:46
Suzy Welch offers career advice for the class of 202206:05
Sara Blakely shares the secret behind the success of Spanx06:50
Cookie ‘Deux’ creator turns ‘Shark Tank’ rejection into success story04:49
Model and nurse pursues passion in the hospital and on the runway03:57
Concerns over economy grow as stocks plunge 1,000 points02:16
Side hustle ideas to make more money as inflation soars04:42
Looking to switch careers? Here’s what to know06:38
How to re-enter the workforce after taking a career break04:35
Supermodel Karlie Kloss meets scholar from her coding camp05:30
From idea to empire: How to launch a brand new business05:06
The top company to work for according to LinkedIn is…04:55
How a jockstrap inspired the invention of the sports bra03:44
How a pair of shoes changed celebrity designer Aurora James’ life05:33
Veteran trendsetter Jenna Lyons on building a fashion brand06:02
Patrick Schwarzenegger on latest projects, moving back home in pandemic03:42
What companies are doing to avoid 'Great Resignation'04:09
CEO shares journey of ditching corporate job to follow her passion for fashion05:17
Aviation program helps students in Compton reach new heights04:10
- Now Playing
Higher education: What it takes to be a cannabis sommelier04:26
- UP NEXT
4-day work week is being put to the test in world's biggest trial01:46
Suzy Welch offers career advice for the class of 202206:05
Sara Blakely shares the secret behind the success of Spanx06:50
Cookie ‘Deux’ creator turns ‘Shark Tank’ rejection into success story04:49
Model and nurse pursues passion in the hospital and on the runway03:57
Play All
Play All