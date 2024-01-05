Meet the students using radio waves to contact the ISS
A high school club in Pennsylvania is making waves — radio waves, that is — by making contact with the International Space Station. Reporting for TODAY, NBC’s Harry Smith meets some of the students who are becoming licensed amateur radio operators.Jan. 5, 2024
