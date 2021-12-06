HGTV ‘Home Town’ hosts share their holiday decorating tips
05:43
Share this -
copied
Ben and Erin Napier, stars of “Home Town” on HGTV, visit TODAY with Hoda & Jenna to share some of their favorite holiday decorating ideas, like giving a mantel seasonal flair by adorning it with dried bay leaves. They also show festive ways to display your holiday cards by hanging them with twine.Dec. 6, 2021
HGTV ‘Home Town’ hosts share their holiday decorating tips
05:43
Christmas tree 101: How to care for your tree
06:30
Christmas Tree 101: What kind to buy, how to stay safe
03:48
Holiday store catalogs are returning, reviving a classic tradition
03:12
Shop top rated Black Friday deals: Nespresso machine, headphones and more
05:04
Peacock Presents: Holiday Steals and Deals with Jill Martin