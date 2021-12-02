Heritage Youth Sports Foundation gets early holiday surprise

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
A special program in Minneapolis, the “Heritage Youth Sports Foundation,” gives kids a chance to play, grow and learn on and off the court by helping out their community. Watch as the kids are surprised with some early holiday gifts.
Dec. 2, 2021