Here’s why Olympians are wearing tape on their faces

Several skiers out on the slopes have been seen wearing adhesive tape on their cheeks and noses, leading many to question why the Olympians are masking up with the small strips. Carson Daly reveals the athletes are wearing the KT Tape to protect their faces from the cold!
Feb. 9, 2022
