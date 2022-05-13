Here’s what it takes to land a plane in an emergency

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

After a passenger with no flight experience safely landed a small plane when his pilot passed out mid-flight, many are wondering how difficult it would be for someone who isn’t a pilot to stick the landing. NBC’s Kerry Sanders reports for TODAY after trying his hand at a flight simulator.May 13, 2022

