Here’s the secret behind five-time Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecky’s strength training

As we mark 30 days out from the Tokyo Summer Olympics, Katie Ledecky is preparing to compete in the hopes of getting another gold, but a huge part of her success in the water starts with strength and conditioning training. Amanda Fleece is a senior coach for the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee and helps swimmers train the right muscles to help them win the gold metal. “Changing the Games” is a 10-part video series produced in collaboration with Lyda Hill Philanthropies.