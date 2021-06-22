IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Time's running out! Here are the best deals from day 2 of Prime Day

TODAY

Here’s the secret behind five-time Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecky’s strength training

04:44

As we mark 30 days out from the Tokyo Summer Olympics, Katie Ledecky is preparing to compete in the hopes of getting another gold, but a huge part of her success in the water starts with strength and conditioning training. Amanda Fleece is a senior coach for the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee and helps swimmers train the right muscles to help them win the gold metal. “Changing the Games” is a 10-part video series produced in collaboration with Lyda Hill Philanthropies.June 22, 2021

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All