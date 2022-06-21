IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Michael Mann talk making of ‘Heat’

    05:03

  • Julie Andrews talks ‘Sound of Music’ reunion: ‘We’re family’

    05:58

  • Minions hilariously re-create ‘The Office’ opening intro

    01:07

  • See the trailer for new LA Lakers docuseries ‘Legacy’

    01:36

  • Michael J. Fox to receive honorary Oscar at Governors Awards

    00:42

  • ‘Stranger Things’ season 4 volume 2: See the trailer!

    01:14

  • Broadway theaters to drop mask mandate on July 1

    00:22
    Here's the endearing reason Al Pacino has a Shrek phone case

    00:27
    Hoda and Jenna fan wins Hawaii getaway after playing trivia game

    03:00

  • Kim Kardashian on what she’s learned about marriage, motherhood

    09:25

  • Kim Kardashian reveals who was the wildest at ‘Kravis’ wedding

    04:41

  • Beyoncé’s new single ‘Break My Soul’ has the internet abuzz

    04:19

  • David Hyde Pierce opens up on his family’s battle with Alzheimer’s

    04:42

  • Ken Burns says new doc on teen mental health will ‘save lives’

    04:37

  • Did Kristen Bell just confirm ‘Frozen 3’ to Jimmy Fallon?

    01:37

  • Kim Kardashian talks Pete Davidson, weight loss, Marilyn dress

    07:50

  • Queen Latifah reveals which ‘Girls Trip’ co-star is the wildest

    04:28

  • Queen Latifah talks overcoming self-hate, weight loss journey

    06:17

  • Celebrate Juneteenth with these documentaries, honors and shows

    04:11

  • Michaela Jaé Rodriguez on acting, music career and name change

    05:21

Here's the endearing reason Al Pacino has a Shrek phone case

00:27

In a sit-down interview with NBC News' Harry Smith, Al Pacino hilariously opens up about why his phone case is covered in pictures of Shrek. “My youngest daughter put that on my phone. I didn’t even look at it until social media told me,” he says.June 21, 2022

