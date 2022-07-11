IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Amazon Prime Day starts tomorrow — here's everything to know and deals to shop now

Where can shoppers find the best deals this Prime Day?

Amazon’s Prime Day kicks off on Monday, bringing widespread deals from some of the nation’s largest retailers. NBC’s Emilie Ikeda reports for TODAY with a breakdown of where shoppers can find the best deals, as well as a list of products that are in high demand.July 11, 2022

Amazon Prime Day starts tomorrow — here's everything to know and deals to shop now

