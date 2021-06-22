Here's how Olympic athletes prepare for extreme heat and humidity when track cycling

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

With the 2020 Tokyo Olympics expected to be one of the hottest on record, physiologist Lindsay Golich has helped athletes prepare, including track cyclist Jennifer Valente. Golich uses the High Altitude Training Center (HATC) at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center, a room where the temperature, altitude and humidity can be controlled to mimic any competition venue in the world. “Changing the Games” is a 10-part video series produced in collaboration with Lyda Hill Philanthropies.June 22, 2021

