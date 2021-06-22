Here's how doctors are helping Olympic Track and Field athletes get into top shape for competition

Here's how doctors are helping Olympic Track and Field athletes get into top shape for competition05:52
About to compete in her fourth Olympics, long jumper Brittney Reese works with a team of medical professionals to get ready for the big jump. Dr. Monique Burton, physician and chair of the USA Track and Field Sports Medicine and Science Committee, helps athletes identify any medical issues they may have both on and off the field of competition. “Changing the Games” is a 10-part video series produced in collaboration with Lyda Hill Philanthropies.