Here is the lineup for the 2022 Citi Concert Series on TODAY

- Now Playing
Here is the lineup for the 2022 Citi Concert Series on TODAY01:00
- UP NEXT
Get a first look at the Jennifer Lopez documentary ‘Halftime’01:54
Concert lineup for Queen Elizabeth’s jubilee revealed01:01
Harry Styles reveals which song on ‘Harry’s House’ was hardest to write02:02
Watch: Harry Styles fans overcome with emotion by free tour tickets01:30
Harry Styles: ‘Harry’s House’ is my most personal album yet08:20
Taylor Swift delivers NYU commencement, gets honorary degree00:51
Hilary Duff talks viral Women’s Health cover, body positivity09:46
‘Little Richard: I Am Everything’ documentary in the works00:29
tWitch on saying goodbye to ‘The Ellen Show’ after 9 years08:44
Selma Blair opens up about difficult relationship with her mother05:15
Harry Styles opens up about rediscovering himself01:26
Nick Jonas, Shakira on how their competition show is ‘less judgy’03:50
Shakira, Nick Jonas talk parenthood, 'Dancing with Myself' series03:47
Camila Cabello set to join 'The Voice' as newest judge00:53
Naomi Judd honored by family and friends at public memorial01:26
Goodbye to the iPod, the device that changed how we enjoy music03:25
Selena Gomez and Post Malone hosting ‘SNL’ for their first time00:56
Discerning baby proves not everyone is a fan of Harry Styles03:52
Mike Myers talks ‘The Pentaverate’ with Willie Geist01:05
- Now Playing
Here is the lineup for the 2022 Citi Concert Series on TODAY01:00
- UP NEXT
Get a first look at the Jennifer Lopez documentary ‘Halftime’01:54
Concert lineup for Queen Elizabeth’s jubilee revealed01:01
Harry Styles reveals which song on ‘Harry’s House’ was hardest to write02:02
Watch: Harry Styles fans overcome with emotion by free tour tickets01:30
Harry Styles: ‘Harry’s House’ is my most personal album yet08:20
Play All
Play All