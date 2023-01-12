IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

An affordable rowing machine, trendy booties and more Amazon must-haves right now

  • Now Playing

    Here is what to buy (and skip) in January 2023

    04:21
  • UP NEXT

    What’s behind the skyrocketing cost of eggs?

    03:02

  • Craig Melvin and Stephanie Ruhle try the cash diet. How did it go?

    05:38

  • Americans are buying less beer as inflation drives up prices

    03:19

  • 4 biggest mistakes to avoid when looking for a new career

    04:58

  • How to pay down your holiday debt

    04:15

  • Gas and home heating bills already rising in 2023

    02:28

  • Southwest airlines says it's making progress in processing refunds

    00:30

  • Mega Millions jackpot jumps to $640 million

    02:01

  • 2023 housing market outlook: Should you rent or buy?

    03:30

  • Gas prices predicted to be cheaper overall in 2023

    01:56

  • Tips to help reach financial success in 2023

    03:34

  • $565 million up for grabs in Mega Millions drawing

    02:42

  • See NYC’s iconic hot spots dressed up for the holidays

    04:33

  • Money moves to prepare for financial success in 2023

    03:52

  • Alaskans embrace short days and long nights in coldest of winter

    03:13

  • Earn Your Leisure duo share money advice for 2023

    06:06

  • How to save time and money when returning holiday gifts

    03:57

  • Federal Reserve announces 7th interest rate hike of the year

    02:35

  • Sam Bankman-Fried charged with fraud and money laundering

    02:28

TODAY

Here is what to buy (and skip) in January 2023

04:21

NBC’s Vicky Nguyen runs through which products will be on sale in January 2023 — as well as the items to skip for now.Jan. 12, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Here is what to buy (and skip) in January 2023

    04:21
  • UP NEXT

    What’s behind the skyrocketing cost of eggs?

    03:02

  • Craig Melvin and Stephanie Ruhle try the cash diet. How did it go?

    05:38

  • Americans are buying less beer as inflation drives up prices

    03:19

  • 4 biggest mistakes to avoid when looking for a new career

    04:58

  • How to pay down your holiday debt

    04:15

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All