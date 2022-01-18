Henry Louis Gates Jr. on revealing history to guests: It's a gift and a great responsibility
Historian Henry Louis Gates Jr. joins Hoda and Jenna to talk about the eighth season of “Finding Your Roots.” He talks about the show, shares stories from his favorite guests, including LL Cool J and Andy Samberg, and shares what people can do to preserve their own family histories.Jan. 18, 2022
