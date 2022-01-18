IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Stay warm and look chic in these 11 winter fashion essentials

    Henry Louis Gates Jr. on revealing history to guests: It's a gift and a great responsibility

    03:51
    Valerie Bertinelli on Betty White, love, loss and self-acceptance

    08:38

  • Ricky Gervais on ‘After Life:’ Taboo subjects stay taboo if we're scared of them

    07:14

  • Katy Perry reveals Orlando Bloom’s worst habit

    02:05

  • Harlan Coben and Richard Armitage talk ‘Stay Close’

    04:40

  • Exclusive first look at Sports Illustrated Winter Olympic’s issue

    00:34

  • Rachel Brosnahan, Tony Shalhoub give sneak peek of season 4 of ‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’

    05:03

  • Christian Navarro appears on ‘SVU’ 15 years after meeting cast as a kid

    00:42

  • Valerie Bertinelli looks back on love and life with Eddie Van Halen

    08:20

  • Betty White’s assistant shares one of the final photos taken of her

    00:45

  • Hoda and Jenna surprise nonprofit leader with vacation to Key West

    04:32

  • Heidi Klum dishes on latest duet with Snoop Dogg

    05:31

  • Fans shocked to learn 'Golden Girls' are same age as cast of SATC reboot

    03:33

  • Ed Helms and Randall Park talk new original series

    05:13

  • Travis Kelce’s mom crashes post-game interview after going to 2 games in 1 day

    01:25

  • Newly minted Maya Angelou quarters begin rolling out

    03:59

  • Tim Allen to reprise role St. Nick in new ‘Santa Clause’ series

    00:34

  • Michael Keaton talks returning to classic role as Batman

    01:35

  • Tennis legend Chris Evert shares ovarian cancer diagnosis

    02:25

  • Friends and family gather for Bob Saget's funeral

    02:34

TODAY

Henry Louis Gates Jr. on revealing history to guests: It's a gift and a great responsibility

03:51

Historian Henry Louis Gates Jr. joins Hoda and Jenna to talk about the eighth season of “Finding Your Roots.” He talks about the show, shares stories from his favorite guests, including LL Cool J and Andy Samberg, and shares what people can do to preserve their own family histories.Jan. 18, 2022

