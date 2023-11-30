IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Oppenheim Toy Portfolio winners are here — shop the 9 top toys of 2023

  • Now Playing

    Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger dies at 100

    02:46
  • UP NEXT

    Jimmy Carter expected to attend wife Rosalynn’s tribute service

    02:13

  • George Santos says he'll wear expulsion as a 'badge of honor'

    01:42

  • Trump returns to US-Mexico border to lay out immigration proposal

    01:58

  • Third-party candidates aim to disrupt Biden-Trump rematch in 2024

    04:36

  • Trump takes lead over Biden for first time in NBC poll history

    01:55

  • Biden calls for two-state solution in Middle East

    01:44

  • George Santos will not seek reelection after scathing ethics report

    02:04

  • Sen. Manchin says he ‘absolutely’ would consider presidential run

    02:19

  • China’s Xi Jinping hints US may receive more pandas

    00:37

  • Key takeaways from long-awaited Biden-Xi Jinping meeting

    02:33

  • House passes spending bill to avert government shutdown

    02:40

  • Biden, Xi Jinping to meet in California amid escalating tensions

    01:50

  • Secret Service opens fire during attempted break-in of government car

    01:55

  • Ex-Trump allies detail his alleged efforts to overturn 2020 election

    02:23

  • Supreme Court adopts historic code of conduct after ethics scrutiny

    02:21

  • Tim Scott drops Republican presidential campaign with ‘no warning’

    00:26

  • House GOP reveals stopgap plan as government shutdown looms

    01:36

  • Mike Johnson unveils plan to avert government shutdown

    01:59

  • Sen. Joe Manchin announces he won’t seek reelection

    02:21

Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger dies at 100

02:46

Henry Kissinger, who served as secretary of state in the Nixon and Ford administrations, has died at age 100. He’s being remembered as a towering figure in American diplomacy, but not without controversy. NBC’s Andrea Mitchell reports for TODAY.Nov. 30, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger dies at 100

    02:46
  • UP NEXT

    Jimmy Carter expected to attend wife Rosalynn’s tribute service

    02:13

  • George Santos says he'll wear expulsion as a 'badge of honor'

    01:42

  • Trump returns to US-Mexico border to lay out immigration proposal

    01:58

  • Third-party candidates aim to disrupt Biden-Trump rematch in 2024

    04:36

  • Trump takes lead over Biden for first time in NBC poll history

    01:55

  • Biden calls for two-state solution in Middle East

    01:44

  • George Santos will not seek reelection after scathing ethics report

    02:04

  • Sen. Manchin says he ‘absolutely’ would consider presidential run

    02:19

  • China’s Xi Jinping hints US may receive more pandas

    00:37

  • Key takeaways from long-awaited Biden-Xi Jinping meeting

    02:33

  • House passes spending bill to avert government shutdown

    02:40

  • Biden, Xi Jinping to meet in California amid escalating tensions

    01:50

  • Secret Service opens fire during attempted break-in of government car

    01:55

  • Ex-Trump allies detail his alleged efforts to overturn 2020 election

    02:23

  • Supreme Court adopts historic code of conduct after ethics scrutiny

    02:21

  • Tim Scott drops Republican presidential campaign with ‘no warning’

    00:26

  • House GOP reveals stopgap plan as government shutdown looms

    01:36

  • Mike Johnson unveils plan to avert government shutdown

    01:59

  • Sen. Joe Manchin announces he won’t seek reelection

    02:21

American hostage freed by Hamas as the truce gets extended

Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger dies at 100

New video shows dramatic rescues of migrants on Rio Grande

More than half of drivers engage in dangerous behavior: AAA study

Elon Musk scoffs at advertisers’ boycott of X: 'Go f--- yourself'

Sorkin: I was ‘speechless’ after Musk's expletive comments

Survivor of 1972 Andes plane crash details harrowing events

'Saturday Night Live' announces end-of-year lineup

Travis Kelce reacts to Taylor Swift's online support

Queen’s 1981 concert recording is heading to IMAX theaters

Ranavat founder on bringing her culture to her skin, hair brand

Personalized holiday gifts that will still make it in time for Christmas!

How a basketball star turned a career-ending injury into success

End-of-year mental health checklist: How to boost your wellbeing

Try these 2 easy and healthy weeknight chicken dinners

Gift these winning items to the tech-lovers in your life

Shanola Hampton and Mark-Paul Gosselaar talk TV series ‘Found’

Mario Lopez talks career, holiday traditions, tree lighting, more

How breakfast in the classroom helps students succeed

TODAY reveals the official 2023 White House Christmas ornament

Jenna Bush Hager shares family’s 2023 ‘Meowy Christmas’ card

TODAY fans finish the lyrics of popular Christmas songs

Author Kehinde Fadipe talks ‘The Sun Sets in Singapore’

Try Aarti Sequeira's roasted salmon recipe with a South Asian twist

Charles Melton reveals he pursued acting after hearing a radio ad

See the video for Hoda & Jenna's debut song ‘Carefree Christmas’

See how Hoda & Jenna recorded ‘A Carefree Christmas’

6 personalized and customizable gifts for loved ones of all ages

Documentaries not to be missed: Joan Baez, Jon Batiste, more

Sofia Carson opens up about what draws her to work with UNICEF

Make holiday shopping easy with this Shop TODAY gift box

Shop TODAY Savings: How to download and save at over 40,000 online retailers

Shop TODAY announces winners of first Beauty Awards

How to pull off viral TikTok beauty trends — no filter needed

Affordable festive fashion for all your holiday gatherings

Thoughtful, last-minute gift ideas that are sure to impress everyone

From retro to modern: Tech gifts for everyone on your list

Got kids on your gift list? Check out these hot holiday toys

Get exclusive deals on dinnerware, beauty, skincare and more

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

Try Aarti Sequeira's roasted salmon recipe with a South Asian twist

Try these 2 easy and healthy weeknight chicken dinners

Blue Moon and Popup Bagels team up for beer-infused collab

Rachel Mansfield shares her recipe for a turkey Waldorf salad

Gnocchi mac and cheese and banana pudding: Get the recipes!

Ina Garten shares favorite Thanksgiving dish and hosting tips

Ina Garten answers viewers' questions for a perfect Thanksgiving

Toast to Thanksgiving with these delicious cocktails and mocktails

Streusel-topped sweet potato casserole: Get the recipe!

Try this tasty twist on the traditional Thanksgiving turkey