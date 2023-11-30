Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger dies at 100
Henry Kissinger, who served as secretary of state in the Nixon and Ford administrations, has died at age 100. He’s being remembered as a towering figure in American diplomacy, but not without controversy. NBC’s Andrea Mitchell reports for TODAY.Nov. 30, 2023
