Helping teens face mental illness during the pandemic

Dr. Christine Moutier, psychiatrist and the chief medical officer at the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, and Suzanne Button, psychologist and the senior clinical director for the Jed Foundation, join Hoda and Jenna to talk about warning signs of teen suicide. They offer tips for addressing mental illness in teens during the pandemic. If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.