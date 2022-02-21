IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

19 Amazon Presidents Day sales to shop, from kitchen essentials to tech

TODAY

Helicopters crash hours apart in California and Florida

02:19

Two helicopter crashes over the weekend, one in Miami and one outside of Los Angeles, are sparking concern. A veteran officer died after a police helicopter crashed in Huntington Beach in California. Hours earlier, a crash in Miami left several injured. The National Transportation Safety Board is searching the wreckage for clues as to why the two helicopters suddenly fell from the sky. NBC’s Miguel Almaguer reports for TODAY.Feb. 21, 2022

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All