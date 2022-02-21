Helicopters crash hours apart in California and Florida
02:19
Share this -
copied
Two helicopter crashes over the weekend, one in Miami and one outside of Los Angeles, are sparking concern. A veteran officer died after a police helicopter crashed in Huntington Beach in California. Hours earlier, a crash in Miami left several injured. The National Transportation Safety Board is searching the wreckage for clues as to why the two helicopters suddenly fell from the sky. NBC’s Miguel Almaguer reports for TODAY.Feb. 21, 2022
UP NEXT
Michigan-Wisconsin NCAA game ends in massive brawl
02:30
What’s next for the royal family after the queen’s COVID diagnosis?
03:38
Queen Elizabeth’s health in spotlight after COVID-19 diagnosis
02:23
Bernie Madoff’s sister found dead in apparent murder-suicide
00:29
Health officials warn against prematurely ending mask mandates