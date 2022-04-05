Helen Mirren talks new movie ‘The Duke’, overcoming anxieties
07:50
Dame Helen Mirren joins Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager to talk about her new movie “The Duke,” where she plays the wife of a working-class man accused of stealing Britain’s most famous painting. The Oscar winner reflects on her legendary career, sharing how she deals with acting anxieties. “I always have had profound insecurities, I think it’s one of the reasons I became an actor,” she says.April 5, 2022
