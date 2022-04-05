Helen Mirren talks new movie ‘The Duke’, overcoming anxieties

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Dame Helen Mirren joins Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager to talk about her new movie “The Duke,” where she plays the wife of a working-class man accused of stealing Britain’s most famous painting. The Oscar winner reflects on her legendary career, sharing how she deals with acting anxieties. “I always have had profound insecurities, I think it’s one of the reasons I became an actor,” she says.April 5, 2022

