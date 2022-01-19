Heidi Klum says her legs are insured for $2 million
Justin Sylvester, host of “Daily Pop” on E!, joins Hoda and Jenna on TODAY to talk about the different parts of celebrities’ bodies that have been insured, including Heidi Klum’s legs and Julia Robert’s smile.Jan. 19, 2022
