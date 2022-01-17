IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

WATCH: We look back at 70 unforgettable years of TODAY! 

  • Hoda and Jenna surprise nonprofit leader with vacation to Key West

    04:32
  • Now Playing

    Heidi Klum dishes on latest duet with Snoop Dogg

    05:31
  • UP NEXT

    Fans shocked to learn 'Golden Girls' are same age as cast of SATC reboot

    03:33

  • Ed Helms and Randall Park talk new original series

    05:13

  • Travis Kelce’s mom crashes post-game interview after going to 2 games in 1 day

    01:25

  • Newly minted Maya Angelou quarters begin rolling out

    03:59

  • Tim Allen to reprise role St. Nick in new ‘Santa Clause’ series

    00:34

  • Michael Keaton talks returning to classic role as Batman

    01:35

  • Tennis legend Chris Evert shares ovarian cancer diagnosis

    02:25

  • Friends and family gather for Bob Saget's funeral

    02:34

  • Friends, co-stars, fans honor Betty White on her 100th birthday

    03:56

  • Prince Harry in legal fight over police protection in Britain

    01:52

  • Novak Djokovic is back in Serbia after deportation from Australia

    02:13

  • Woodstock co-creator Michael Lang dies at 77

    01:48

  • Goldie Hawn reveals fame ‘was a happy accident’ but overwhelming struggle

    07:40

  • NFL playoffs kick off amid winter freeze

    04:05

  • Tiffany Haddish arrested for DUI in Georgia

    00:24

  • Alec Baldwin turns phone over to authorities investigating 'Rust' shooting

    00:24

  • ‘The Godfather’ is returning to theaters for 50th anniversary

    00:45

  • Netflix raises prices in US and Canada

    00:38

TODAY

Heidi Klum dishes on latest duet with Snoop Dogg

05:31

Heidi Klum sits down with Heidi and Jenna to talk about her new single “Chai Tea with Heidi.” She dishes on how she convinced Snoop Dogg to be on the track, and the investigative work it took to get Rod Stewart to agree to a sample of his work for the song. The trio also play “Snooping Your Socials,” to get the scoop on the latest events happening in her life.Jan. 17, 2022

  • Hoda and Jenna surprise nonprofit leader with vacation to Key West

    04:32
  • Now Playing

    Heidi Klum dishes on latest duet with Snoop Dogg

    05:31
  • UP NEXT

    Fans shocked to learn 'Golden Girls' are same age as cast of SATC reboot

    03:33

  • Ed Helms and Randall Park talk new original series

    05:13

  • Travis Kelce’s mom crashes post-game interview after going to 2 games in 1 day

    01:25

  • Newly minted Maya Angelou quarters begin rolling out

    03:59

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All