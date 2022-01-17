Heidi Klum dishes on latest duet with Snoop Dogg

Heidi Klum sits down with Heidi and Jenna to talk about her new single “Chai Tea with Heidi.” She dishes on how she convinced Snoop Dogg to be on the track, and the investigative work it took to get Rod Stewart to agree to a sample of his work for the song. The trio also play “Snooping Your Socials,” to get the scoop on the latest events happening in her life.Jan. 17, 2022
