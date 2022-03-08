Heavy rain possible from Gulf to Northeast this week
All eyes are on the Gulf Coast as showers and thunderstorms are starting to develop, bringing the possibility of heavy rain from Texas all the way through the Carolinas. TODAY’s Al Roker tracks the latest forecast.March 8, 2022
