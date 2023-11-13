U.S. military video shows airstrike on a weapons storage facility in Syria
00:33
Israeli forces advance in Gaza as hospitals are on the verge of collapse
03:39
As fighting escalates in Gaza, protests across US grow
02:00
Gaza hospital warns of dire situation for 36 babies in neonatal unit
02:33
How the neglected Bedouins are affected by Israel's war with Hamas
02:28
Defense Secretary Austin comments on U.S. airstrikes on Syria and Hezbollah's threat
01:18
WATCH: Staff in Gaza hospital use cellphone torch to light medical procedure
00:33
‘Every human being is sacred’: Pope Francis calls for more aid into Gaza
01:36
Doctor details worsening conditions at Gaza City hospital
02:18
U.S. sends top official to Qatar and Israel in push to free hostages from Gaza
00:59
Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie travels to Israel
00:50
More than 100,000 people march in Paris to protest antisemitism
00:58
Netanyahu: ‘We weren’t distracted’ ahead of October 7th attacks in Israel
02:20
Full Netanyahu: Everyone in the world is 'sitting on the bleachers'
18:50
Netanyahu calls for ‘different authority’ to govern Gaza after war is over
02:28
US pressures Israel to protect civilian life in Gaza
02:07
Gaza’s hospitals in crisis as fighting escalates
02:53
23-year-old fleeing from northern Gaza details journey south
02:38
London police arrest counterprotesters at pro-Palestinian march
01:01
Audio: Surgeon at Gaza’s Al-Shifa hospital describes ‘bombardment everywhere’
01:26
As fighting escalates in Gaza, protests across US grow
02:00
The war in the Middle East is continuing to fuel tensions with large protests held in cities across the U.S. including Miami where there were dueling demonstrations and in New York where there was a bomb scare. NBC’s Sam Brock reports for TODAY.Nov. 13, 2023
