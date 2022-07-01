IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Join our 31-day walking and upper-body strength challenge!

TODAY

Heat stroke: Signs to look for and how to treat it

04:16

NBC News medical contributor Dr. Natalie Azar explains how to spot signs of heat stroke, how to treat it and how to avoid it by staying hydrated throughout the day.July 1, 2022

