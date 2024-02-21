Does a healthy BMI mean a healthy heart? Myths versus facts

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
February is American Heart Month so NBC News medical contributor Dr. Tara Narula joins TODAY to clarify some common beliefs about heart health.Feb. 21, 2024
