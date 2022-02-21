Cardiologist shares simple ways to improve your heart health
04:16
Share this -
copied
Dr. Suzanne Steinbaum joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY to talk about how to be smart when it comes to your heart. She discusses 7 risk factors that anyone can improve through lifestyle changes, the connection between stress and your heart health, as well as heart attack symptoms.Feb. 21, 2022
Now Playing
Cardiologist shares simple ways to improve your heart health
04:16
UP NEXT
Try these easy exercises to make your heart healthy
04:40
How to cope with return to office anxiety
03:54
What to know about the 3G shutdown happening this week
02:04
Queen Elizabeth’s health in spotlight after COVID-19 diagnosis
02:23
Health officials warn against prematurely ending mask mandates