Hear a Christmas message from Cardinal Gregory of Washington
This Christmas morning, Weekend TODAY welcomes His Eminence Wilton Cardinal Gregory, the archbishop of Washington, as he discusses ways to find hope during these tough times. “We do better when we do it together,” he tells Kristen Welker and Peter Alexander. Dec. 25, 2021
