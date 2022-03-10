IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

Healthy habits to help you handle and reduce stress

05:10

From rising prices, the invasion in Ukraine and dealing with lingering emotions about the pandemic, many adults feel like there has been a constant stream of stress over the last two years. Board-certified psychiatrist Dr. Sue Varma joins TODAY with ways to control and respond to the stresses in your life, including starting a worry journal to write out anxieties, making meditation a part of your daily routine and reaching out to your support network when you feel overwhelmed.March 10, 2022

