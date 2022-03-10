Healthy habits to help you handle and reduce stress
From rising prices, the invasion in Ukraine and dealing with lingering emotions about the pandemic, many adults feel like there has been a constant stream of stress over the last two years. Board-certified psychiatrist Dr. Sue Varma joins TODAY with ways to control and respond to the stresses in your life, including starting a worry journal to write out anxieties, making meditation a part of your daily routine and reaching out to your support network when you feel overwhelmed.March 10, 2022
