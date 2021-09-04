Health officials urge White House to scale back plans for COVID-19 booster shots

Health officials are advising the White House to scale back plans for rolling out COVID-19 booster shots later this month. President Biden originally aimed to start offering booster shots to most Americans by Sept. 20, but U.S. regulators now say they need more time to review Moderna’s application for a third dose due to inadequate data. The Pfizer vaccine is still expected to be approved for a booster by Sept. 20.Sept. 4, 2021