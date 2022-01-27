IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Royal commentator speculates on Prince Andrew remarrying Sarah Ferguson 02:12 Amy Schneider’s historic ‘Jeopardy!’ run comes to end 02:20 If Prince Andrew settles, he likely won't admit guilt, royal commentator says 04:05 Prince Andrew demands jury trial, issues 11-page denial of sex abuse claims 02:16 Police officer delivers DoorDash order after delivery driver arrested 00:47 Spotify will remove Neil Young music after Joe Rogan dispute 00:22 SpaceX rocket to crash into the moon in weeks 02:32
Now Playing
Health officials tracking new 'stealth' omicron sub-variant 00:29
UP NEXT
33 million people under winter storm watches this weekend 01:26 Ukraine troops brace for war as prospect of Russian invasion increases 02:47 What lies ahead for Supreme Court contenders 03:31 Biden expected to nominate first Black woman to Supreme Court 00:54 Justice Stephen Breyer to retire from Supreme Court 02:01 After stepping down, Saints coach channels Ted Lasso to surprise team’s owner 01:32 San Jose passes law requiring gun owners to get liability insurance 00:33 EMS crews forced to wait hours to drop patients at overwhelmed hospitals 02:17 Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz joins Baseball Hall of Fame 02:31 Shark attack numbers rising again as Americans head south to escape the winter 02:51 Neil Young threatens to remove music from Spotify over Joe Rogan’s vaccine comments 02:42 SAT going digital in 2024, ditching paper for laptops 00:31 Health officials tracking new 'stealth' omicron sub-variant 00:29
Public health officials are tracking a new omicron sub-variant, known as the "stealth" variant, which has been detected in at least 49 countries. Vaccine manufacturers are watching it closely, including Moderna, who says its phase two trial for an omicron-specific booster is underway.
Jan. 27, 2022 Read More
UP NEXT
Royal commentator speculates on Prince Andrew remarrying Sarah Ferguson 02:12 Amy Schneider’s historic ‘Jeopardy!’ run comes to end 02:20 If Prince Andrew settles, he likely won't admit guilt, royal commentator says 04:05 Prince Andrew demands jury trial, issues 11-page denial of sex abuse claims 02:16 Police officer delivers DoorDash order after delivery driver arrested 00:47 Spotify will remove Neil Young music after Joe Rogan dispute 00:22