Multiple dead in crash involving New Mexico University's golf team
01:33
A horrific crash involving members of a New Mexico University’s golf team has killed multiple people after their passenger van collided with with a pickup truck in Texas. The University of the Southwest President confirmed at least two students were airlifted to the hospital while the team’s coach was among those killed. The cause of the crash is under investigation. NBC’s Morgan Chesky reports for TODAY.March 16, 2022
