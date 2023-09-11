IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Head into fall with September’s workout challenge and expert health tips | Start TODAY
Head into fall with September’s workout challenge and expert health tips | Start TODAY
Al Roker shares simple ways to look and feel your best, from gym clothes you can wear to the office to tips for avoiding common injuries. TODAY fitness contributor Stephanie Mansour also introduces September’s workout plan, and fitness experts demonstrate two fun workouts.Sept. 11, 2023
