Why Larry David pulled new documentary hours before premiere
HBO pulled Larry David’s highly anticipated documentary, “The Larry David Story,” hours before its premiere, announcing in a statement on Twitter that it was postponed without giving any information on when fans can expect to see it. The tweet went on to explain that David wanted to perform it in front of an audience.March 2, 2022
