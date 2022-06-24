IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

Have your cake and eat it too with budget friendly wedding tips

04:34

After two years of postponements due to the pandemic, a crush of couples are heading to the altar only to face skyrocketing costs. NBC’s senior consumer investigative correspondent Vicky Nguyen reports for TODAY on creative ways to cut down on wedding costs.June 24, 2022

