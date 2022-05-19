IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Citi Music Series

Harry Styles performs fan-favorite ‘Watermelon Sugar’ on TODAY

03:03

As the Citi Concert Series continues on TODAY, Harry Styles performs his fan-favorite song “Watermelon Sugar” off his second studio album, “Fine Line.”May 19, 2022

