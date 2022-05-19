IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Harry Styles: ‘Harry’s House’ is my most personal album yet

TODAY

Harry Styles: ‘Harry’s House’ is my most personal album yet

08:20

Harry Styles is live on TODAY to kick off the Citi Concert Series and talks about his latest album, “Harry’s House.” He calls it his most intimate and personal record so far, saying it’s “a collection of all of my favorite things.”May 19, 2022

    Harry Styles: ‘Harry’s House’ is my most personal album yet

