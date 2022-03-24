Harry Styles announces 3rd studio album ‘Harry’s House’
Harry Styles announced his next album, “Harry’s House,” which will be dropping on May 20th. Styles delighted fans with a quick teaser video for the new project, but isn’t giving away too much information about his third studio album just yet.March 24, 2022
Harry Styles announces 3rd studio album 'Harry's House'
