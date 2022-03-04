Harry Smith reflects on the resiliency of Ukrainian citizens
NBC’s Harry Smith joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY with a personal reflection on the resiliency and bravery put on display by the Ukrainian people. Despite Russia invading their land and threatening their freedom, Ukrainians are not backing down from the fight.March 4, 2022
