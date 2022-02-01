Harry Smith looks back on 40 years of 'Late Night' and David Letterman
It's been 40 years since “Late Night with David Letterman” premiered on NBC. While neither the writers, nor the host, could predict its massive impact at the time, the show undoubtedly reinvented late night television. NBC’s Harry Smith looks back on the legendary trajectory of the show, even reflecting on his own appearance.Feb. 1, 2022
