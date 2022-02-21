Harry Smith goes inside New York City’s historic Chinatown
04:58
Share this -
copied
Inspired by the Winter Olympics, NBC’s Harry Smith took a trip to Chinatown to visit one of New York’s most vibrant areas. Although there were pandemic restrictions in place in Beijing that prevented the athletes from experiencing local culture, Chinese culture is alive and well in New York City.Feb. 21, 2022
Now Playing
Harry Smith goes inside New York City’s historic Chinatown
04:58
UP NEXT
Paris preparations already underway for 2024 Summer Olympics
04:12
Travel bookings boom for Americans as pandemic wanes
02:45
Hoda and Jenna are giving away a trip every day! Learn how you can win
01:29
Jenna Bush Hager recalls her snowboarding lesson from gold medal Olympian Lindsey Jacobellis
00:55
Women behind Heart of Dinner share menu of traditional Chinese recipes