Harry Potter stars reminisce in exclusive clip from reunion special
“Return to Hogwarts,” the highly anticipated special marking the 20th anniversary of the Harry Potter franchise, debuts New Year’s Day on HBO Max. TODAY presents an exclusive first look in which Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint reminisce with director Chris Columbus.Dec. 29, 2021
