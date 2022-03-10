Harry Connick Jr. talks New Orleans roots, how he met met his wife, Neutral Ground platform
Singing superstar and New Orleans native Harry Connick Jr. joins Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager to talk about his love for the city, how he met his wife and his new platform called Neutral Ground. He also gives the hosts a private piano lesson! (New Orleans & Company paid for the production of this show.)March 10, 2022
