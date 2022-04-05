Harrison Ford to star in new Apple TV+ comedy ‘Shrinking’
For the first time in his nearly six decades in acting, Harrison Ford is heading to the small screen to star in a new television series. The actor will take on the main role in Apple TV+’s new comedy series “Shrinking,” where he will play a successful, but blunt therapist.April 5, 2022
