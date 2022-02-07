IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

12 Valentine's Day gifts for everyone in your life

  • Sarita Choudhury teases possible second season of ‘And Just Like That’

    05:23

  • Meet the bachelor looking for love with help from Hoda and Jenna

    03:00

  • Hoda and Jenna wish Garth Brooks a happy 60th birthday over a video call

    01:52

  • Andy Cohen celebrates getting star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

    01:12
  • Now Playing

    Hannah Waddingham talks Super Bowl ad, season 3 of ‘Ted Lasso,' 'Hocus Pocus 2'

    05:21
  • UP NEXT

    Owen Wilson on ‘Marry Me’, potential second season of 'Loki,' living with brother Luke

    04:13

  • Olympians Shaun White, Anna Hoffman and Karen Chen share pin-trading tradition in Beijing

    01:11

  • Feeling lucky? Athlete reveals Team USA jackets have a faux rabbit’s foot in the front pocket

    00:54

  • Julia Marino rides in style with $3,600 Prada snowboard

    00:59

  • Shaun White shares the photos and messages girlfriend Nina Dobrev snuck into his luggage

    00:52

  • Online sports betting is legal now. Here’s what that means for the Super Bowl

    03:47

  • Liam Neeson on being unlikely action star at 70, landing role in 'Schindler’s List’

    08:07

  • Johnny Weir, Tara Lipinski bringing out their best winter fashion for the Olympics

    00:46

  • Jamaican bobsled team hype each other up ahead of 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

    00:45

  • Leslie Jones shows off full team USA getup as she reacts to first night of 2022 Winter Olympics

    00:59

  • Do figure skaters get dizzy when they spin?

    02:00

  • Watch: J. Lo and Maluma help one man pull off a surprise engagement!

    05:36

  • Jennifer Lopez on why she relates to her character in ‘Marry Me’

    06:35

  • Jabari Banks talks taking on Will Smith’s role in ‘Bel-Air’

    04:15

  • See Kia’s Super Bowl ad set to the tune of ‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’

    01:48

TODAY

Hannah Waddingham talks Super Bowl ad, season 3 of ‘Ted Lasso,' 'Hocus Pocus 2'

05:21

Actor Hannah Waddingham joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY to talk about her Super Bowl ad with Rakuten. She also dishes on the third season of “Ted Lasso” and her role in “Hocus Pocus 2." When asked why she often takes on "villainous" roles, she says, “I love it because it is so opposite to me.”Feb. 7, 2022

  • Sarita Choudhury teases possible second season of ‘And Just Like That’

    05:23

  • Meet the bachelor looking for love with help from Hoda and Jenna

    03:00

  • Hoda and Jenna wish Garth Brooks a happy 60th birthday over a video call

    01:52

  • Andy Cohen celebrates getting star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

    01:12
  • Now Playing

    Hannah Waddingham talks Super Bowl ad, season 3 of ‘Ted Lasso,' 'Hocus Pocus 2'

    05:21
  • UP NEXT

    Owen Wilson on ‘Marry Me’, potential second season of 'Loki,' living with brother Luke

    04:13

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All