Hannah Waddingham talks Super Bowl ad, season 3 of ‘Ted Lasso,' 'Hocus Pocus 2'
Actor Hannah Waddingham joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY to talk about her Super Bowl ad with Rakuten. She also dishes on the third season of “Ted Lasso” and her role in “Hocus Pocus 2." When asked why she often takes on "villainous" roles, she says, “I love it because it is so opposite to me.”Feb. 7, 2022
Hannah Waddingham talks Super Bowl ad, season 3 of ‘Ted Lasso,' 'Hocus Pocus 2'
Owen Wilson on ‘Marry Me’, potential second season of 'Loki,' living with brother Luke