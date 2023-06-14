Men's health: A checklist for medical screenings and doctors to see
04:26
Now Playing
Hands-only CPR: What you need to know
05:29
UP NEXT
Tips to stay hydrated: Electrolyte ice cubes, high-water fruits, more
04:12
Drinking alcohol in moderation may benefit heart health, study finds
03:06
Jenna Bush Hager opens up about why she doesn’t own a scale
03:02
Try this simple workout — no equipment or gym necessary!
02:53
Lacrosse player makes miracle recovery after heart transplant
03:44
Air quality alerts: How to keep children and pets safe
03:01
Air quality alerts: How to stay safe and what you need to know
03:48
Vatican says Pope Francis is feeling well following surgery
01:16
Air quality and weather forecast for Thursday, June 8
02:10
FAA pauses some flights over reduced visibility from wildfire smoke
02:16
Millions in US wake up to smoky haze for third day in a row
02:02
Dr. Pimple Popper breaks down summer skincare facts vs. myths
04:42
US skies filled with haze from Canada wildfires
05:44
Pope Francis hospitalized, to undergo abdominal surgery
03:27
Melanoma vaccine trial appears to reduce skin cancer recurrence
03:19
More than 175 people contract norovirus on Celebrity cruise ship
00:26
How make the most out of a rest day with active recovery
03:27
Kick off summer with these health tips from the Start TODAY community
23:51
Hands-only CPR: What you need to know
05:29
Link copied
If CPR is performed immediately, it can double or even triple the chance of surviving cardiac arrest. NBC senior medical correspondent Dr. John Torres demonstrates the steps to follow in an emergency.June 14, 2023
Men's health: A checklist for medical screenings and doctors to see
04:26
Now Playing
Hands-only CPR: What you need to know
05:29
UP NEXT
Tips to stay hydrated: Electrolyte ice cubes, high-water fruits, more
04:12
Drinking alcohol in moderation may benefit heart health, study finds
03:06
Jenna Bush Hager opens up about why she doesn’t own a scale
03:02
Try this simple workout — no equipment or gym necessary!
02:53
Lacrosse player makes miracle recovery after heart transplant
03:44
Air quality alerts: How to keep children and pets safe
03:01
Air quality alerts: How to stay safe and what you need to know
03:48
Vatican says Pope Francis is feeling well following surgery
01:16
Air quality and weather forecast for Thursday, June 8
02:10
FAA pauses some flights over reduced visibility from wildfire smoke
02:16
Millions in US wake up to smoky haze for third day in a row
02:02
Dr. Pimple Popper breaks down summer skincare facts vs. myths
04:42
US skies filled with haze from Canada wildfires
05:44
Pope Francis hospitalized, to undergo abdominal surgery
03:27
Melanoma vaccine trial appears to reduce skin cancer recurrence
03:19
More than 175 people contract norovirus on Celebrity cruise ship
00:26
How make the most out of a rest day with active recovery
03:27
Kick off summer with these health tips from the Start TODAY community