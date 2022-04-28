IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Halyna Hutchins' husband slams release of police bodycam video

02:41

The husband of “Rust” shooting victim Halyna Hutchins is firing back at the Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office over the release of video showing his wife’s final moments. Matthew Hutchins is now asking for the videos to be taken down, saying his family’s rights were trampled on and that the damage done is “irreparable”. NBC’s Miguel Almaguer reports for TODAY.April 28, 2022

