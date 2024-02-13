Haley to Trump: Why should ‘military families trust you?’
01:03
UP NEXT
Nikki Haley loses Nevada Republican primary to nobody
04:12
Nikki Haley loses to ‘none of these candidates’ in Nevada GOP primary
00:59
Latino voters in Nevada struggle to choose a presidential candidate
03:35
Sorting through Nevada's confusing primary and caucuses
01:40
Why Biden is skipping the Super Bowl Sunday interview?
01:09
How a Trump conviction changes the 2024 race in the NBC News poll: Steve Kornacki explains
00:26
NBC News Poll: Biden trails Trump by 20 points on the economy as his approval ratings plummet
05:09
Trump-voting women give him a pass on abortion: ‘I do disagree with that part of his beliefs’
02:20
Trump-voting ‘feminists’: ‘Contradiction’ to support Trump, he doesn't ‘treat women as equals’
02:39
‘Not one of my top issues’: Trump-voting women on abortion
02:25
Trump meets with Teamsters Union seeking their 2024 endorsement
02:04
Haley calls Trump and Biden 'grumpy old men' in new campaign ad
03:40
Nikki Haley says Trump has always been 'his own worst enemy’: Full interview
23:23
Where could Haley pick up delegates after NH? Chuck Todd and Steve Kornacki explain.
06:15
Chuck Todd: Turnout in New Hampshire revealed ‘a really good night for Joe Biden’
04:36
NH GOP chair says Haley should ‘reassess’ and not ‘prolong the pain’
02:30
January 23 — New Hampshire Primaries
02:00:05
Trump's victory speech in New Hampshire fact-checked by NBC News
03:56
Ramaswamy urges Nikki Haley to drop out of primary
06:48
Haley to Trump: Why should ‘military families trust you?’
01:03
Copied
Copied
In an exclusive interview with the TODAY Show, Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley talks to Craig Melvin about former President Trump’s attacks on her husband and his comments that appeared to encourage Russian President Putin to attack some NATO countries.Feb. 13, 2024
Now Playing
Haley to Trump: Why should ‘military families trust you?’
01:03
UP NEXT
Nikki Haley loses Nevada Republican primary to nobody
04:12
Nikki Haley loses to ‘none of these candidates’ in Nevada GOP primary
00:59
Latino voters in Nevada struggle to choose a presidential candidate
03:35
Sorting through Nevada's confusing primary and caucuses
01:40
Why Biden is skipping the Super Bowl Sunday interview?
01:09
How a Trump conviction changes the 2024 race in the NBC News poll: Steve Kornacki explains
00:26
NBC News Poll: Biden trails Trump by 20 points on the economy as his approval ratings plummet
05:09
Trump-voting women give him a pass on abortion: ‘I do disagree with that part of his beliefs’
02:20
Trump-voting ‘feminists’: ‘Contradiction’ to support Trump, he doesn't ‘treat women as equals’
02:39
‘Not one of my top issues’: Trump-voting women on abortion
02:25
Trump meets with Teamsters Union seeking their 2024 endorsement
02:04
Haley calls Trump and Biden 'grumpy old men' in new campaign ad
03:40
Nikki Haley says Trump has always been 'his own worst enemy’: Full interview
23:23
Where could Haley pick up delegates after NH? Chuck Todd and Steve Kornacki explain.
06:15
Chuck Todd: Turnout in New Hampshire revealed ‘a really good night for Joe Biden’
04:36
NH GOP chair says Haley should ‘reassess’ and not ‘prolong the pain’
02:30
January 23 — New Hampshire Primaries
02:00:05
Trump's victory speech in New Hampshire fact-checked by NBC News
03:56
Ramaswamy urges Nikki Haley to drop out of primary