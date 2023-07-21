Hackers linked to Beijing gained access to US diplomats’ emails
02:08
UP NEXT
Kennedy family feud: Jack Schlossberg speaks out against RFK Jr.
02:12
Trump’s target letter outlines 3 broad areas of potential charges
01:43
Trump faces possible third indictment after receiving target letter
04:16
Ron DeSantis cuts campaign staff weeks ahead of first debate
03:14
Biden buoyed by NATO trip and cooling inflation
02:12
Ron DeSantis fires several campaign staffers in move to cut costs
01:39
King Charles III welcomes President Biden at Windsor Castle
00:20
Biden faces backlash for deciding to send cluster bombs to Ukraine
00:56
Biden to meet with King Charles III ahead of key NATO summit
02:31
Biden departs on high-stakes Europe trip to support to Ukraine
02:24
A look inside political leaders’ family ties to slavery
03:36
What’s next after Supreme Court’s college affirmative action ruling?
04:39
Biden says this sitting Supreme Court is ‘not a normal court’
01:42
Reactions pour in after Supreme Court ends affirmative action
03:47
Supreme Court limits affirmative action in college admissions
06:15
Biden tells aides he doesn't want political advice about Hunter
02:00
Trump blasts newly released audio: ‘It was bravado’
02:40
Tensions with China threaten Taiwan microchip industry
02:48
New audio: Trump appears to discuss doc he didn’t declassify
02:35
Hackers linked to Beijing gained access to US diplomats’ emails
02:08
Copied
As the White House and China engage in delicate diplomacy, hackers linked to Beijing reportedly gained access to email accounts to top U.S. diplomats. NBC’s Peter Alexander reports for TODAY.July 21, 2023
Now Playing
Hackers linked to Beijing gained access to US diplomats’ emails
02:08
UP NEXT
Kennedy family feud: Jack Schlossberg speaks out against RFK Jr.
02:12
Trump’s target letter outlines 3 broad areas of potential charges
01:43
Trump faces possible third indictment after receiving target letter
04:16
Ron DeSantis cuts campaign staff weeks ahead of first debate
03:14
Biden buoyed by NATO trip and cooling inflation
02:12
Ron DeSantis fires several campaign staffers in move to cut costs
01:39
King Charles III welcomes President Biden at Windsor Castle
00:20
Biden faces backlash for deciding to send cluster bombs to Ukraine
00:56
Biden to meet with King Charles III ahead of key NATO summit
02:31
Biden departs on high-stakes Europe trip to support to Ukraine
02:24
A look inside political leaders’ family ties to slavery
03:36
What’s next after Supreme Court’s college affirmative action ruling?
04:39
Biden says this sitting Supreme Court is ‘not a normal court’
01:42
Reactions pour in after Supreme Court ends affirmative action
03:47
Supreme Court limits affirmative action in college admissions
06:15
Biden tells aides he doesn't want political advice about Hunter
02:00
Trump blasts newly released audio: ‘It was bravado’
02:40
Tensions with China threaten Taiwan microchip industry
02:48
New audio: Trump appears to discuss doc he didn’t declassify