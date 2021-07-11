H.E.R. on her rise through music: ‘This is just the beginning’

In this week’s Sunday Sitdown, singer-songwriter H.E.R. joins Willie Geist on the highest observation deck in New York City to talk about her own sky-high rise in the music industry. After performing at the Super Bowl and winning an Academy Award this year, she’s also celebrating the release of her debut studio album, “Back of My Mind.” “I'm taking every moment, trying to seize every moment, and I know this is just the beginning,” she says.