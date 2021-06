In this extended cut, Gwyneth Paltrow opens up to TODAY's Savannah Guthrie about building and growing a successful business, her marriage to Brad Falchuk, and being in lockdown during the pandemic with her kids. "There are some really significant, profound silver linings from these crazy 12 months and that time with the kids has been on the top of the list ... that to me has been the most precious gift of this whole time."