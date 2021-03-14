Guy Fieri channels his ‘Flavortown’ energy into helping others during pandemic

In this week’s Sunday Sitdown, Willie Geist talks with restaurateur and Food Network star Guy Fieri about his efforts to help front-line workers and first responders in 2020 and raise millions of dollars for people working in the food industry. The “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” host also shares the story of his first taste of the culinary business in grade school and what it’s been like working alongside his son Hunter to produce “Guy’s Grocery Games” at home.